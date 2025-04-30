Indore Travel Guide: The Ultimate Itinerary To Madhya Pradesh's Coolest City

Indore isn't trying to be something it's not, and maybe that's what makes it so effortlessly cool. Set in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, this city serves up a delicious mix of royal history, irresistible food, and an under-the-radar urban culture that's finally getting noticed. Known as the cleanest city in India (and it's not just on paper), Indore balances old-world charm with fresh new energy. Here, you'll find rickshaw drivers who know where the best cold coffee is served, and palace guards who'll suggest their favourite street snack! Whether it's your first visit or your fifth, Indore always leaves you craving a little more.

Here's A Handy Guide To Exploring Indore Like A Local:

Where To Go In Indore:

1. Rajwada Palace

Located right in the heart of the city, Rajwada is an architectural marvel that instantly grabs attention. This seven-storey palace was built by the Holkars and offers a beautiful blend of Maratha and Mughal styles. The facade, made of wood and stone, still stands as an iconic symbol of Indore's royal past. Inside, a garden courtyard and a small museum help bring that history to life. Don't miss the evening light and sound show — it's surprisingly well-done.

Rajwada Palace. Photo: Instagram/exposure_edition

2. Kanch Mandir

One of Indore's most unique and underrated attractions, the Kanch Mandir (Glass Temple) is made almost entirely of — you guessed it — glass. Built by a Jain trader in the early 20th century, the temple's interiors are lined with mirrors and coloured glass mosaics, reflecting intricate Jain iconography. It's peaceful, visually stunning, and totally Instagram-worthy.

3. Lal Bagh Palace

Another gem from the Holkar era, Lal Bagh Palace is less of a building and more of a time machine. Once the residence of the ruling family, this palace is a tribute to European opulence — complete with Italian marble, Belgian glass, and chandeliers that look like they belong in Versailles. The surrounding gardens are lush and serene, perfect for a lazy afternoon walk or a quiet photo op.

Lal Bagh Palace. Photo: Instagram/heritage.mp

4. Bada Ganpati Temple

A local legend, this temple houses one of the largest Ganesha idols in the world — standing over 25 feet tall. The idol is made using a mix of unusual materials like limestone, jaggery, and soil from various pilgrimage sites. Whether you're spiritual or not, Bada Ganpati is a landmark you shouldn't miss — especially during festivals.

5. Patalpani Waterfalls

If you're seeking a quick break from city life, Patalpani Waterfalls is a scenic 40-km drive from Indore. Cascading from a height of around 300 feet, it's a popular picnic spot, especially during monsoon. The greenery, gushing water, and mist in the air make it perfect for a breezy day trip.

Patalpani Waterfalls. Photo: Instagram/_alluring_click

6. Choral Dham

Located about 45 km from Indore, Choral Dham is a peaceful riverside retreat known for its natural beauty and spiritual vibes. The area is surrounded by dense forest, and the nearby dam creates a mirror-like lake that's perfect for boating. It's not overly commercial, which makes it feel like a hidden find.

Where To Stay In Indore:

1. Luxury Hotels

Set in the buzzing Vijay Nagar area, Radisson Blu Indore brings international standards of luxury without any of the snootiness. From plush beds to a rooftop pool that overlooks the city skyline, everything here screams comfort. The breakfast spread is a legit highlight, and their in-house spa is a blessing after a long day of sightseeing. The new kid on the luxury block, WOW Crest Indore - IHCL SeleQtions is curated, contemporary, and full of smart design choices. Rooms are artsy and high-tech, but it's the dining and service that really stand out. There's a grown-up elegance here that feels more boutique than chain, making it a top choice for design lovers and those looking for something a little offbeat. Or you can pick Indore Marriott Hotel — possibly the most upscale hotel in the city, Marriott is all about grandeur. Think sleek interiors, marble bathrooms, and a rooftop bar that turns into a vibe post-sunset. Their restaurant, Indore Kitchen, does some of the best buffets in town. The staff's hospitality here goes above and beyond.

Photo: Courtesy of WOW Crest Indore - IHCL SeleQtions

2. Boutique Resorts

Effotel by Sayaji balances comfort and class like a pro. It's chic without being flashy, and the rooms are spacious with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. What makes this place click is its thoughtful service — staff are super responsive, and everything feels dialled in. Plus, it's well-located for business and leisure travellers alike. Ginger Indore is perfect for younger travellers or work trips that need more than just a bed. The vibe here is casual but efficient — think compact rooms, cheerful decor, and everything you need, nothing you don't. Bonus points for being affordable without ever feeling "cheap."

3. Budget Stays

If you want central, clean, and wallet-friendly, Hotel Suffa International checks all the boxes. It's not fancy, but it's reliable and honest. Located near the railway station, it's perfect for short stays or backpackers who plan to spend more time exploring the city than lounging in a hotel room. Treebo is another known name in budget hospitality, and the Treebo Musk Indore lives up to the brand's reputation. Expect clean linen, free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, and service that won't ghost you. It's ideal for solo travellers or anyone on a budget who still appreciates a bit of polish.

Where To Eat In Indore:

1. Regional Cuisine

Imagine 56 tiny shops in a single street dishing out everything from spicy chaats and poha to Indori shikanji and dahi puri, all in one walkable stretch — Chappan Dukan is a full-blown cultural institution. Start with the legendary Johnny Hot Dog (don't miss the egg benjo), grab sabudana khichdi from Vijay Chaat, sip cold coffee at Madhuram, and cap it all off with piping hot gulab jamuns from Sharma's. Craving a proper meat fix? Nafees is your go-to. Known for its Mughlai and North Indian dishes, the mutton seekh kebabs and chicken handi here are local legends. Vegetarians can go to Guru Kripa — Indore's answer to the South Indian thali and desi fast food craze. The queues outside are a sign of how beloved this spot is. Their poha-jalebi combo, samosa chaat, and special thali are worth every bite — and every minute of the wait.

Photo: Instagram/prachisculinarycanvas

2. Cosy Cafes

Tucked away on the top floor of a building in Vijay Nagar, Cafe Terazza is full of boho charm. From hanging lights and soft jazz to comfy seating and a pretty city view, it's as good for dates as it is for solo coffee-and-laptop days. Their hazelnut cappuccino and peri-peri fries are staples. Oakaz Rooftop Restaurant does everything right-moody lighting, wooden furniture, and food that surprises you with how good it is. Think creamy pastas, overloaded nachos, and shakes thick enough to make a meal of. Farzi Cafe in Phoenix Citadel, on the other hand, isn't your average cafe. It brings fusion food to a dramatic level with liquid nitrogen effects, quirky plating, and bold flavours. The dal chawal arancini and tempura prawns are cult favourites. Whether you're into food innovation or just want good content for the 'gram, this one's worth a visit.

3. Fine-Dining Restaurants

Mediterra at Sayaji Hotel is a rooftop gem that offers Mediterranean cuisine with an ambience to match — think olive trees, candlelight, and skyline views. The menu features falafel platters, lamb tagine, and wood-fired pizzas that feel straight out of Mykonos. Tucked away in a quieter part of the city, Atelier V is all about upscale, experimental food served with flair. Their tasting menu is a journey in itself — smoked beetroot carpaccio, sous-vide meats, artisanal desserts — and the attention to detail in everything from plating to presentation is unmatched.

4. Lounges & Bars

Beach vibes in the middle of Madhya Pradesh? Yup. Coco Loco serves cocktails with a twist, live music on weekends, and a laid-back yet upscale ambience that makes it a favourite for both locals and out-of-towners. Try the passion fruit mojito and butter garlic prawns for a perfect night starter. If you're looking for high energy, retro playlists, and a dance floor that actually gets used — Trance Pub is your spot. It's not too flashy, not too seedy, and gets the balance just right. Drinks are reasonably priced, the crowd's fun, and the food menu (especially their loaded fries) is better than you'd expect from a pub.

Where To Shop In Indore:

1. Local Markets

Visit MT Cloth Market — it's loud, it's packed, and it's brilliant. This is where you go to shop like a local. Sarees, salwar suits, dress materials, dupattas, you name it — it's here. Prices range from "bargain of the year" to "how much again?", but that's all part of the fun. Plan for at least two hours here, minimum. Known for its dual personality, Sarafa Bazaar is a jewellery market by day — selling gold, silver, and imitation pieces in hundreds of tiny shops. By night, it transforms into one of India's most iconic food streets. Pick up silver anklets, nose rings, and embroidered clutches while sipping on a kulhad of flavoured hot milk.

2. Souvenirs & Handicrafts

If you want souvenirs that aren't kitschy fridge magnets, the state-run Mrignayani Emporium is a goldmine. From Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees to tribal jewellery, wooden toys, and handloom bags — it's all beautifully made and reasonably priced. You're not just shopping here; you're supporting artisans from across Madhya Pradesh.

Maheshwari saree. Photo: Instagram/ishaweave

3. Luxury Malls

Indore's swankiest shopping destination, Phoenix Citadel is where global brands, fine dining, and open spaces come together. With stores like Zara, H&M, Sephora, and Apple, plus a massive food court and multiple cafes, it's a full-day experience. Interiors are polished, washrooms are clean, and the vibe is cosmopolitan. Treasure Island Mall has been around longer but still pulls in the crowds. It's got a nice mix of Indian and international brands, a multiplex, and fun weekend events. Great for catching a film, buying that one thing you forgot to pack, or indulging in a mid-trip shopping spree.

Weather In Indore (Best Time To Visit Indore):

Indore's weather is surprisingly forgiving for most of the year. The best time to visit is from October to March, when the city enjoys a crisp, pleasant winter. Think 18-25 degrees Celsius during the day and cool evenings — perfect for food trails, sightseeing, and picnics in palace gardens. Summers (April to June) can get hot, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, but the dry heat makes it slightly more bearable than coastal cities. Monsoons (July to September) turn the surrounding landscapes lush and green, although city traffic tends to slow down with the rains.

How To Reach Indore:

By Air

The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport is clean, efficient, and well-connected. You'll find direct flights to major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. It's just 8 km from the city centre, and taxis, Ubers, and autos are easily available right outside the terminal.

Interiors of Rajwada Palace. Photo: Pexels

By Rail

Indore Junction is the city's main railway station and connects to nearly every corner of India. Trains like the Malwa Express (to Delhi) and Avantika Express (to Mumbai) are reliable picks. Facilities include waiting lounges, cloakrooms, and decent food stalls-not luxury, but certainly manageable.

By Road

Love long drives? Indore is well-connected by highways to cities like Bhopal, Ujjain, and Ahmedabad. The roads are mostly in good condition, and the scenery en route-especially the Ghats-is worth the ride. Private buses and inter-city taxis also operate daily and are budget-friendly options.

Getting Around In Indore:

Navigating Indore is surprisingly easy. Autos are everywhere and typically go by the meter (or close enough). Uber and Ola are available across the city and are the most convenient option for visitors. For a more local experience, the iBus (Indore's BRTS system) is clean, punctual, and very affordable. If you're comfortable on two wheels, bike rentals like Yulu are gaining popularity for short rides around tourist areas. Traffic isn't too crazy, and most major attractions are within a 15 to 30-minute time.