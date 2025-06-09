7 Hidden Kayaking Spots In India That Promise Both Thrill And Serenity

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India offers hidden kayaking gems beyond popular spots like Rishikesh and Kerala. From Honnemaradu's serene backwaters to the vibrant Chilika Lake, seven offbeat destinations provide tranquility, scenic beauty, and thrilling paddling experiences.

India's rivers, lakes, and backwaters are often viewed as cultural landmarks or pilgrimage routes-but they're also home to some of the country's best-kept secrets for kayaking. While Rishikesh and Kerala's backwaters usually steal the spotlight, there are lesser-known corners of the country where paddling feels personal, peaceful, and properly off-grid. Whether you're a weekend paddler or a seasoned kayaker, these hidden gems offer a mix of calm waters, scenic surroundings, and just the right dose of thrill. And the best part? Fewer crowds, more nature, and plenty of reasons to stay longer. Here are seven under-the-radar kayaking destinations in India that are worth adding to your itinerary.

Also Read: From Misty Trails To Roaring Falls: 11 Rainy Adventures In The Western Ghats

Here Are 7 Best Offbeat Destinations To Go Kayaking In India:

1. Honnemaradu, Karnataka

Tucked away by the backwaters of the Sharavathi River, Honnemaradu is where time slows down and your paddle becomes the soundtrack. Just a six-hour drive from Bengaluru, this sleepy hamlet is surrounded by thick forest and a massive reservoir formed by the Linganamakki Dam. The waters are calm — perfect for beginners — and the sunsets? Unreal. You won't find commercial kayaking tours here; instead, a handful of eco-tourism operators run basic camps with guided kayaking sessions. It's rustic, but the kind of rustic you'll be bragging about later.

2. Chilika Lake, Odisha

Photo: Unsplash

Everyone talks about birdwatching at Chilika, but kayaking here is its real low-key flex. Asia's largest brackish water lagoon stretches over 1,100 square kilometres, which means you can paddle for hours without seeing another human — just flamingos, Irrawaddy dolphins (yes, really), and vast open skies. The best months are November to February when the migratory birds arrive and the weather stays cool. Head towards Mangalajodi or Satapada if you want local operators who rent kayaks and know the quietest routes.

3. Sangti Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

You'd think a place this beautiful would be crowded. It's not. Sangti Valley, near Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, is pure Himalayan bliss with a river running through it that's tailor-made for kayaks. The Sangti River is relatively gentle during the dry season (April to June), perfect for relaxed paddling with a serious side of mountain views. What makes it extra special? Black-necked cranes that migrate here in winter, pine forests lining the banks, and the sheer peace of not hearing engines for miles.

4. Tarkarli, Maharashtra

Photo: Unsplash

Maharashtra's coastline is often overlooked, which works in Tarkarli's favour. This sleepy beach village near Malvan is better known for scuba diving, but the Karli River that flows into the Arabian Sea here is a dream for kayakers. You paddle past mango orchards, temples, and riverside homes, all while being accompanied by cormorants and kingfishers. The water stays calm throughout the year, though October to March offers the best weather. Bonus: the sunsets over the river estuary are ridiculously photogenic.

5. Sattal, Uttarakhand

Forget Nainital-Sattal (literally "seven lakes") is where the real magic happens. Nestled at around 1,370 metres in the Kumaon region, this cluster of freshwater lakes is surrounded by dense oak and pine forests. Kayaking here is like slipping into a painting. The water is crystal-clear, the air smells like pine needles, and you'll likely share the lake with just a few other people. Head to Garud Tal or Ram Tal for the quietest experience, and don't miss the local Kumaoni lunches served up by home-run cafes nearby.

Also Read: Active Travel: Why It Is the Hottest Way To See The World Today

6. Periyar Lake, Kerala

Photo: Pexels

Yes, Kerala's backwaters are classic, but if you're after tranquillity and wildlife, Periyar Lake inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve is where you should be. The lake was formed by the Mullaperiyar Dam and is now a silent sanctuary for elephants, otters, and dozens of bird species. Only guided eco-tourism kayaking trips are allowed, usually early in the morning or late in the afternoon. It's slow-paced, but spotting a herd of elephants at the water's edge while you paddle quietly is one for the books.

6. Teesta River, Sikkim

If you're in the mood for something more fast-paced, the Teesta River in Sikkim offers Grade II to IV rapids depending on the season. While rafting gets most of the press, kayaking here is starting to gain traction. The stretch between Makha and Sirwani is ideal for intermediate paddlers, with just enough white water to get the adrenaline going. You'll weave through valleys and gorges, with terraced farms and prayer flags as your backdrop. Go with local guides-they know the river and can judge the flow on any given day.