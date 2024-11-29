CSK Fans Thrilled As Etihad Airways Unveils Chennai Super Kings-Themed Livery

Check out the blue and yellow CSK-themed aircraft. (Photo: X/etihad)

With the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season just a few months away, cricket excitement is already building. Among the league's most loyal fanbases, the Chennai Super Kings' "Yellow Army" stands out. To celebrate this passionate fandom, Etihad Airways, the official sponsor of CSK, has revealed an Airbus A320neo with a special CSK-themed livery. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the plane painted in CSK's bright yellow and blue colours, featuring the team's logo. The clip also includes a CSK flag flying atop a bus. With detailed close-up shots of the livery and stunning aerial views, the video has created a lot of excitement online. The text attached to the post read, "Yellove takes flight Introducing our newly Chennai Super Kings themed livery."

Needless to say, Chennai Super Kings' fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.

A fan said, "The madness of yellow."

"This is cool," wrote many.

Many said, "Waiting for the bookings to open."

An X user wrote, "Up above the world so high. We are also flying yellovely high."

A CSK fan chimed in, saying, "Chennai super kings The Greatest of all time for reason Unmatchable Fanbase and craze."

