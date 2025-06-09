7 Luxury Honeymoon Hotspots For A Ridiculously Romantic Trip This Summer

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Discover luxury honeymoon destinations that promise unforgettable experiences, from the Maldives' overwater villas to Santorini's stunning sunsets. Indulge in gourmet food, breathtaking views, and serene escapes across the globe with the love of your life!

Planning your honeymoon shouldn't feel like another task on your wedding to-do list. If you're leaning towards indulgent over economical and want somewhere that screams once-in-a-lifetime, we've got you covered. Whether it's an overwater villa in the Maldives or a chic vineyard hideaway in Portugal, these luxury honeymoon destinations are designed for pure escapism. Think postcard-perfect views, five-star perks, and plenty of "pinch me" moments. All picks have been thoroughly fact-checked, so you can book with confidence — and maybe even brag a little. Because let's be honest: After the big day, you deserve a getaway that's just as unforgettable.

Here Are 7 Luxury Honeymoon Destinations Around The World:

1. The Maldives

Photo: Unsplash

Best for: Barefoot luxury and serious privacy.

It's not a cliche if it's true — the Maldives is honeymoon heaven. With more than 160 resorts scattered across the Indian Ocean, it's easy to find your dream villa, whether you want glass floors to watch fish swim by or a private pool that looks like it melts into the sea. Top pick? Soneva Jani, where you can slide from your room into the lagoon. The service is next-level, and it's about as remote and peaceful as you'll find. Plus, the weather in June through August is warm, with occasional tropical showers that pass quickly (and make for dramatic sunsets).

2. Santorini, Greece

Photo: Pexels

Best for: Dramatic views and ridiculously good food.

Yes, it's busy in summer, but it's also when Santorini looks its best. Those iconic blue domes and chalk-white houses against the Aegean Sea are pure Instagram bait. Base yourselves in Oia for the best sunset spots, or try Imerovigli if you want the views without the crowds. For something ultra-luxe, check into Katikies Santorini or Canaves Oia Suites — both offer private plunge pools, top-tier dining, and a front-row seat to the caldera. Oh, and don't miss a day trip to the island's wineries. Santorini's Assyrtiko whites are perfect for toasting your new chapter.

3. Amalfi Coast, Italy

Best for: Laid-back luxe with an Aperol spritz in hand.

There's something effortlessly sexy about Italy's Amalfi Coast. Between Positano's pastel cliffside houses and Ravello's elegant hilltop vibes, this is honeymoon gold. It's also super accessible, with Naples airport a short drive away. Stay at Le Sirenuse if you want to be in the heart of Positano, or Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello for sweeping sea views and infinity pool goals. Expect lots of pasta, lemon everything, and winding coastal roads that make you feel like you're in a Bond film.

4. Kyoto, Japan

Photo: Pixabay

Best for: Foodies and couples who want something different.

While most tourists rush to Tokyo, honeymooners in the know head to Kyoto. Summer brings lush greenery and fewer crowds than spring's cherry blossom season, and you'll find some of Japan's most beautiful temples, gardens, and ryokans here. For a true splurge, Aman Kyoto sits tucked into a forest with minimal design and onsen-style baths. Spend your days wandering through bamboo groves, sipping matcha, and slipping into traditional kaiseki dinners that feel more like theatre than meals.

5. Bali, Indonesia

Photo: Unsplash

Best for: Spa days, private villas, and a mix of culture and chill.

Bali ticks all the honeymoon boxes: It's lush, luxurious, and surprisingly good value for what you get. Summer is actually the dry season here (May to September), so you'll get plenty of sunshine and warm weather without the crowds you'd find in Europe. Head to Ubud for jungle stays like Capella Ubud or Como Shambhala Estate, where wellness is taken seriously and the villas come with private plunge pools. Then wind down with a few beach days in Uluwatu or Seminyak, where infinity pools meet clifftop bars and candlelit dinners are a nightly affair.

6. Comporta, Portugal

Best for: Stylish beach bums.

Just over an hour from Lisbon, Comporta is the kind of place fashion editors go to not be seen. It's all wild beaches, pine forests, and low-key luxe —no big resorts, just boutique stays and eco-chic villas. Book into Sublime Comporta for rustic-modern suites and excellent farm-to-table dining. Days here are slow: cycle to the beach, hit up the local seafood shacks, then watch the sunset with a bottle of chilled vinho verde. It's honeymooning without the fuss — but all the flair.

7. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Photo: Pixabay

Best for: Honeymooners who want to go all out.

Yes, it's expensive. Yes, it's far. But if you're only doing this once, Bora Bora delivers on every fantasy. Think emerald-green peaks, turquoise lagoons, and overwater bungalows that make the Maldives look busy. The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort is honeymoon royalty — Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed here, so you know it's top-tier. You'll spend your days snorkelling with stingrays, sipping coconut cocktails, and wondering if you really have to go back to reality.