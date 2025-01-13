7 Fun, Interesting Ways To Beat Boredom On A Long-Haul Flight

Let's face it: long-haul flights aren't exactly a party. You're stuck in a seat for hours, the food's hit-or-miss, and legroom is usually a nightmare. But that doesn't mean the entire experience has to be a drag. And no, you don't have to depend on inflight entertainment or snooze away the journey either. There are better ways to spend your time on a long-haul flight. With a bit of creativity and the right mindset, those idle hours in the sky can turn into a surprisingly enjoyable part of your journey. Here's how to make your flight something you actually look forward to — beyond just getting to your destination.

Here's How To Entertain Yourself On A Long-Haul Flight:

1. Lose Yourself In A Good Book

If there's one thing a long flight offers, it's uninterrupted time. Use it to finally dive into that book you've been meaning to read. Whether you are into juicy novels, gripping mysteries, or thought-provoking non-fiction, the steady hum of the plane makes for the perfect reading soundtrack. Not into lugging around a hefty hardcover? Load up your Kindle or download an audiobook before take-off. A good story can make those hours in the air fly by.

2. Glow Up With A Skincare Routine

Airplane air is notoriously drying, so why not turn your flight into a mini spa day? Pack a travel-sized moisturiser, a hydrating sheet mask (yes, people do this on planes), and some refreshing facial mist to keep your skin happy and hydrated. A quick cleanse, a dab of eye cream, and a swipe of lip balm can make you feel refreshed and ready to hit the ground running when you land. Bonus: It's also a great way to kill time and relax.

3. Write A Journal

There's something about being thousands of feet above the ground that makes you reflect on life in a different way. Use this time to write in a journal. Jot down your thoughts, make a list of goals, or even sketch out plans for your next holiday. If journaling feels too introspective, turn it into a creative exercise-try your hand at doodling, writing poetry, or even starting that short story you've had rattling around in your head.

4. Do Something Crafty

Who says you can't get crafty on a flight? Knitting, crochet, or even simple origami can be surprisingly calming and productive. Plus, these activities don't require a lot of space or tools. Just make sure your supplies are TSA-friendly — leave the scissors at home! If crafting isn't your thing, pack a small puzzle book or a set of colouring pages. It's a low-pressure way to unwind while keeping your hands busy.

5. Learn Something New

Long flights are prime time for picking up a new skill. Download a language-learning app beforehand and practise key phrases for your destination. Or, watch a tutorial on something you've always wanted to try-like photography, calligraphy, or even cocktail-making. It's fun, productive, and gives you something to show off when you land.

6. Snack Away The Healthy Way

Airplane snacks are... fine. But why settle for fine when you can treat yourself to something way better? Pack a little care package with your favourite snacks-think protein bars, dried fruit, or even a cheeky chocolate bar. It's not only tastier than the standard offerings but also gives you a small slice of comfort during the flight.

7. Tune In And Zone Out

Sometimes, all you want to do is sit back, pop in your headphones, and tune out the world. Create a playlist filled with your favourite songs or download a few podcast episodes to catch up on. If you're in the mood for something a little different, try an audio-guided meditation. It's the perfect way to calm your mind, especially if flying makes you anxious. With noise-cancelling headphones, you'll feel like you've created your own little oasis at 35,000 feet.

So, next time you're buckling up for a 10-hour journey, remember: Your time in the air is what you make of it. Instead of counting down the hours, fill them with fun, relaxation, and maybe even a little self-improvement. Who knows? You might even start looking forward to your next long-haul trip.