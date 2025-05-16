6 Things You Should Absolutely Leave Out Of Your Suitcase For Europe

Are you planning a trip to Europe? Perfect! From sipping cappuccino in Rome to getting lost in the charm of Prague, it is everyone's dream. But before you begin packing your suitcase with everything you can think of, here is something you should know: Europe is not one of your “just in case” packing places. The wrong items in your luggage can seriously make it a hassle for you to explore the beauty and culture of Europe. Most of us struggle with large suitcases and luggage items that weigh us down, both mentally and physically. So, if you are looking for some luggage tips before your European trip, here is a quick guide on what not to pack so you can enjoy your vacation to the fullest.

Here Are 6 Things You Should Never Pack For Your Europe Trip:

1. Bulky Luggage Sets

Photo: Pexels

If you think dragging a large suitcase over Europe's roads and endless staircases is easy, trust us, you are mistaken. Most European train stations do not have escalators or lifts, and you will start regretting every kilo. Instead, pack a lightweight, medium-sized wheeled bag and a manageable crossbody or backpack. Choose luggage that has sturdy wheels and good compartments for storage. Remember, you will re-wear your clothes and do some shopping too, so pack accordingly!

2. Heavy Water Bottles

Yes, hydration is important, but keeping a giant bottle to do so will not help you. Tap water is drinkable in most European cities, and water refill stations are common. So why carry all this weight for no reason? What you can do is pack a reusable travel bottle with a built-in filter. They are lightweight, space-saving, and eco-friendly. Plus, you will not keep buying overpriced bottled water at every destination. Both your back and budget will thank you.

3. High-Heeled Shoes

You are going to Europe on a vacation, and high heels are a big no unless you are going to party. European cities are made for walking as they have a lot of cobbled streets, hilly areas, and stairs. So, leave your favourite heels behind and pack a pair of comfortable shoes. You can also choose a stylish pair for walking. Your feet will stay happy through all the sightseeing, and you will not even have to sacrifice your style.

4. Too Many Outfits

Photo: Pexels

It feels tempting to carry a whole wardrobe “just in case,” but overpacking clothes is a classic mistake. Carry effortless and minimal clothes. Pack any 4-5 versatile outfits that can be mixed and matched. Choose neutral colours, wrinkle-resistant fabric, and maybe a good jacket or scarf, depending on the weather. You will also find self-wash options everywhere, so you do not need an outfit for every day. Travel light and simple!

5. Full-Size Toiletries

Your 500ml shampoo bottle will not be that beneficial for your trip. Most airlines restrict liquids and full-size toiletries just eat up precious space and weight. What you can actually do is carry travel-size containers of essential products or invest in solid toiletries like shampoo bars or mini soaps. In fact, many European hotels and Airbnbs provide basic toiletries, so check beforehand.

6. Multiple Gadgets

Carrying a DSLR, a tablet, a laptop, a Kindle, a power bank, and whatnot? That is too many gadgets for travelling. This will do nothing but waste time at the security check, as you will keep tracking everything, which would just lead to a headache. Pack just the essentials – a good smartphone with a quality camera, a compact universal adapter, and a lightweight power bank. If you feel like carrying so many gadgets, prioritise based on usage.

So, follow these tips to make your European trip a memorable one!