Travelling with family is always an adventure, but when there's an Indian dad involved, it becomes a whole different story. From waking everyone up at sunset to making sure the entire trip sticks to his 'perfect' itinerary, he brings a unique energy that's both hilarious and heartwarming. These little quirks may drive us crazy in the moment, but they're also what make our family trips unforgettable. Let's take a look at some of the funniest things every Indian dad ends up doing on a holiday.

Here Are 5 Hilarious Things Every Indian Dad Does On A Family Trip:

1. Wakes Everyone Up Early

We've all been witness to this at some point, haven't we? Even if the sightseeing spot opens at 10 AM, he'll make sure to wake everyone up at sunrise. "Chalo chalo, we didn't come here to sleep!" Now the whole family is dressed, cranky and standing outside a gate that isn't even open yet.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Insists On Photos At Every Spot

Whether it's a monument, a random tree or a bridge, your dad wants a photo everywhere. For him, every spot seems like the perfect photo opportunity. By the end of the trip, your phone gallery is bombarded with family photos.

3. Bargains Like A Pro

Your dad is a pro when it comes to bargaining. He knows how to get the best rates at tourist markets and prevent overspending. He also keeps a detailed mental record of daily expenses. Let's just say, he's the self-appointed Finance Minister of the trip.

4. Packs Home Food Because 'What If'

You might be in a beach town, but he'll probably unpack theplas, aloo puri or paratha. He finds comfort in home food and encourages others to do the same. He's always thinking, "What if I don't like the food?" so packing is a safe option for him.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Refuses To Ask For Directions

When travelling with your dad, he'll probably refuse to ask for directions. Even if he's unsure, he'll confidently take shortcuts that lead nowhere and refuse to ask for directions. His constant reply would be "Arrey, mujhe pata hai".

Which of these things does your dad say or do? Share with us in the comments below!