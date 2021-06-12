World Day Against Child Labour 2021: Quotes, Slogans, Posters To Share

Child Labour 2021: "Act now - end child labour" is the theme this year

Today is World Day Against Child Labour. After 20 years, for the first time, an alarming statistic told the world that we must act now to stop child labour. Ahead ofWorld Day Against Child Labour, a report by UNICEF and International Labour Organization (ILO) said, the number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide - an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed millions on the brink of poverty and child labour is directly linked to it. The theme of this year's World Day Against Child Labour is: "Act now: end child labour."

World Day Against Child Labour: Quotes to share and raise awareness against child labour

"If not now, then when? If not you, then who? If we are able to answer these fundamental questions, then perhaps we can wipe away the blot of human slavery" - Kailash Satyarthi

"Child labour and poverty are inevitably bound together and if you continue to use the labor of children as the treatment for the social disease of poverty, you will have both poverty and child labour to the end of time" - Grace Abbott

"There's nothing more satisfying than seeing a happy and smiling child. I always help in any way I can, even if it's just by signing an autograph. A child's smile is worth more than all the money in the world" - Lionel Messi

"You can't regulate child labour. You can't regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong" - Michael Moore

World Day Against Child Labour: 10 slogans to share

Child labour is child abuse. Say no to child labour. ​Children are our future, let them grow Child's hands are too small to work Tell your neighbour to child labour is illegal. Child labour is a social crime Education is their birth right. End child labour Give the child a pencil, but not a plate to wash Child labour is a shame. Stop child labour. Let them earn knowledge, not money. Say no to child labour, yes to education.

World Day Against Child Labour: Share these posters, say no to child labour

Child Labour 2021: Share this poster, raise awareness against child labour

Child Labour poster: Aren't his shoulders too small for such a heavy load?

UNICEF chief, Henrietta H. Fore, in mer message on anti child labour day said, "We've seen the first increase in child labour in two decades - with millions more at risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to urgently turn this around, so families and children don't fall further behind. Let's end child labour once and for all."