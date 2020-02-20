Thiruvananthapuram To Get 24-Hour Shopping Streets

CM Pinarayi Vijayan has set up a panel to establish safer shopping streets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala government has formed a panel to establish safer shopping streets, with commercial establishments operating 24 hours, a release on Wednesday.

The panel, set up by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will comprise officials of tourism, police, local self-government and labour departments and the city corporation.

The panel would be constituted at the government level to ensure that the project is implemented in a safe and efficient manner, an official release said.

After the capital city, the initiative would be extended to other major cities of Kerala by April this year and necessary directions would be given to respective city corporations in this regard, it added.