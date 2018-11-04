Nepotism Charges Baseless, Ready To Face Probe, Says Kerala Minister

KT Jaleel is the Minister for Local Administration in Kerala. (File)

Minister for Local Administration in Kerala KT Jaleel today dismissed the nepotism charges leveled against him calling them "baseless" and said he is ready to face any probe.

The Muslim Youth League on November 2 alleged that Adeeb KT, Mr Jaleel's cousin, was appointed as general manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.

"There is nothing to hide. I am not afraid of any investigation. If there is nepotism, let them go to the court. We can appoint anyone on deputation if they have the requisite qualification," the minister said.

He also said the allegation came up after the corporation initiated the process to recover bad debts.

"Many Muslim League leaders started facing the heat after the corporation initiated the process to recover the unpaid loans. Some league leaders have taken huge amounts of loan and have not repaid," Mr Jaleel alleged.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded the resignation of the minister alleging rules were flouted to make the appointment.

"The minister even diluted the education qualification for the post. It is clear that due process was not followed in the matter," Mr Chennithala alleged.

Mr Jaleel said his cousin Adeeb was a manager of a scheduled bank and after being appointed at the Corporation, he had to forego many benefits that he got from the bank.

He said only seven people applied for the post out of which three appeared for the interview but could not fulfill the eligibility criteria.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the explanation given by Mr Jaleel is not satisfactory and has sought his resignation from the ministry.