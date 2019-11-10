Kerala Student Found Dead In College, Friends Suspect Drug Peddlers' Hand

Police said they began a search after college authorities informed them. (Representational)

An 18-year-old civil engineering student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a toilet inside the campus on Saturday night, police said.

The boy's classmates and friends alleged that he had been facing a threat from some drug peddlers near his home at Neyyattinkara, police said.

The boy, who had come to the campus to attend a series of examinations on November 7, had been missing since then.

His body was found hanging in a toilet of the college campus on Saturday night by a security guard.

Police said they began a search after college authorities informed them about the student missing on Nov 7. College Principal Giji CV said the student had not shown any suicidal tendencies.

The college authorities had been told that some members of the drug mafia had attacked him and his house earlier.

Some of the boy's classmates said he had told the authorities that he was facing a threat from some drug peddlers near his home who had attacked him after he allegedly passed on information against them to excise officials.

