Fire At Commercial Building In Thiruvananthapuram, No Casualties

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flame at MG Road in Thiruvanathapuram

A fire broke out in a commercial building located at the MG road in Thiruvanathapuram on Tuesday morning.

Five fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

