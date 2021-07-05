Watch: No Scissors At Inauguration Event, Chief Guest K Chandrashekar Rao KCR Did This

After around 15 seconds, an irked KCR hastily pulls off the ribbon at the inauguration event

With scissors missing at an inauguration ceremony, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao quickly loses patience and promptly pulls off the ribbon from a door in a video that has been shared on social media.

The 20-second video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows the chief minister surrounded by quite a few people and reporters, when everyone starts looking for a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon.

After around 15 seconds, an irked KCR hastily pulls the ribbon and makes way for everyone to enter the premises.

The chief minister was inaugurating community houses in Rajanna Sircilla district's Mandepalli village on Sunday when the blunder happened.

#WATCH | Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pulls out ribbon after not getting a pair of scissors for cutting the ribbon, at an inauguration in Medipally of Thangallapally Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0KjNCITgy3 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

In another video shared by local MLA and KCR's son KT Rama Rao, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief is seen performing all other rituals at the door before a pair of scissors - essential at a ribbon-cutting event - were nowhere to be found.

The video also showed that while almost everyone at the ceremony - including KCR - wore a face mask, social distancing was missing.

The housing community, named 'KCR Nagar', has been built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. There are over 1,300 flats in the project that will be able to house 5,000 people.

Mr Rao was at numerous inauguration ceremonies on Sunday in the district - including an international driving school - videos of which have been shared on Twitter by the Chief Minister's Office. With 30 expert trainers, the institute has facilities like world-class tracks to train 5,000 unemployed youth.