Using Face Recognition, Telangana Police Find Girl Missing Since 2 Years

The 7-year-old was reunited with her family, two years after she went missing. (Representational)

With their face-recognition tool 'Darpan', Telangana police have managed to reunite a 7-year-old girl with her parents, two years after she went missing. The child had gone missing from Hyderabad and was found in Madhya Pradesh.

Police did a batch processing and matched photos of missing people in Telangana with those found across the country. After getting the match, CID traced her to an NGO in Madhya Pradesh. The girl's family went along with the police team to bring her back.

"This is the 18th case in which Darpan has united a missing person with their family, by remotely processing images available in public domain. This is an example of how artificial intelligence can make things possible," Additional Director General, CID, Govind Singh said.

Last week, Telangana police had found a 14-year-old boy with Darpan.