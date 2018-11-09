TRS To Handover Forms About Candidature To Nominees On November 11

The Gazette notification for the election would be issued on November 12

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana would hand over the authorised forms about candidature to its nominees in the coming assembly polls on November 11.

TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hand over the "B forms" to candidates on November 11, party sources said Friday.

TRS had announced candidates for 105 seats (out of the total 119) on September 6 when the assembly was dissolved prematurely.

