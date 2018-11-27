There Are 'Scores' Of Vijay Mallya's In Telugu Desam Party: BJP Lawmaker

BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of consisting of many Vijay Mallya's.

BJP lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's party Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of consisting of many Vijay Mallya's after party MP YS Chowdary was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged bank loan fraud case.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Mr Rao said the declarations made by the Enforcement Directorate expose the "corrupt faces of the TDP."

"The scale of this entire scandal runs into Rs 1,000 crore. The real corrupt face of the TDP has been exposed from the revelations made by the ED. The scale of this scam is so huge that it seems like; Chandrababu Naidu has so many Mallya's in his team," the BJP leader asserted, adding that CM Naidu has a number of tax evaders and corrupt people in his party.

He further asked the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to first keep a check on the leaders of his party and then raise fingers on others.

After conducting raids at the offices and residence of Mr Chowdary, ED claimed that the MP's group of companies have defrauded banks to the tune of Rs. 5,700 crore.

However, the senior TDP leader has rejected the allegations made by the ED.