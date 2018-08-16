Telengana's Facial Recognition Technology Reunites Lost Child With Family

Police is setting the database of all missing children across the country. (Representational)

A six-year-old boy who had gone missing nearly a year ago from the city has been reunited with his family with the help of 'Facial Recognition System' (FRS) launched by the Telangana police.

A missing report was filed in October last year, after the boy, (then aged six) had gone out to play with his friends but never returned, police said.

Thanks to FRS, the boy was traced to 'Kutumbam' home for children in Dindigul, where he was staying since December 2017.

Sub Inspector of Police Venkateshwarlu used the 'Facial Recognition' application developed by Intelligence Department of Telangana Police, and linked the child in shelter home with the missing report, an official release said.

We are also in the process of getting the database of all missing children across the country with an aim to trace them, police officials said.