'Wanted To Do Something Good': Assaulted Telangana Officer Breaks Down

Telangana forest officer C Anita was attacked in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Telangana forest officer C Anita, who was assaulted by a local leader of the ruling TRS when she went to plant trees in a depleted forest area in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, today broke down while recounting the attack. She was released today from the hospital where she had been admitted after sustaining severe injuries in the attack.

Cellphone videos from the area showed the officer being accosted by a mob as she tried to get off a tractor. Soon, men armed with huge wooden sticks surround her and land blows on her and the tractor that she is standing on.

"I came all this way through my sheer hard work, studied in a government school and had the intention to do something good for the society. I have respect for my uniform. All the respect was to do something for people by wearing the uniform. And I was assaulted. I strongly condemn this," she told the reporters, breaking down.

The officer has identified Koneru Krishna, the vice chairman of the Zila Parishad, who is also the brother of the local legislator Koneru Konappa.

Admitting his role, Koneru Krishna stepped down from the post today. In a letter, he said he had done it "for the people".

The land, where the afforestation programme was being held, was being illegally cultivated by some tribals. But after a dam was built in the area, the government had reclaimed it and marked it for compensatory afforestation -- mandatory after such infrastructure projects.

The area has been tense over the acquisition and anticipating trouble, the officer had gone with 30 policemen and 30 forest guards. Asked why they were unable to protect her, district police chief Malla Reddy said it "happened too fast".

Sixteen people, including Koneru Krishna, have been arrested and more are likely to be taken into custody, Mr Reddy told NDTV. A case of attempt to murder and obstructing forest officer from performing duty has been filed.

KT Rama Rao, state minister and son of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao tweeted: "I strongly condemn the atrocious behaviour of Koneru Krishna who attacked a forest officer who was doing her job. He has been arrested & a case booked already; no one is above law of the land".

