Telangana Women's Hair Shaved Off For Allegedly Inciting Teen To Suicide: Cops

Two women in Nalgonda district of Telangana were allegedly forced to shave her heads on the orders of some community elders who held the two responsible for the suicide of a teenager, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager had died by suicide about a week ago and his funeral was conducted, they said.

Later, his relatives reportedly found audio-records in his phone which allegedly indicated the women bargaining with the teen, aged 16 or 17, for money, the police said.

The teenager and the women belong to the same village in the district, they said.

Suspecting that the two women drove the teen to death, their heads were shaved, the police said based on a complaint by one of the women.

A case on charges, including illegal confinement, was registered and investigation on, police added.

