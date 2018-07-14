Telangana Teen Scales Mt Kilimanjaro, Has A Special Message

Amgoth Tukaram carried 18-metre long tricolour to Mt Kilimanjaro peak.

Achieving a rare feat, a 19-year-old mountaineer from Telangana unfurled the national flag at Mount Kilimanjaro peak in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa.

Amgoth Tukaram scaled the imposing 5,895-metre high Uhuru peak with the intention of creating awareness about the importance of wearing helmets while riding.

A road accident had moved Tukaram deeply and he decided to scale something big to spread the message about road safety.

Amgoth Tukaram shared pictures his journey on Facebook.

"My motive of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro was to create awareness among people that they should wear helmets while riding," Tukaram said.

"I was moved when I saw a road accident and I felt extremely bad. I thought of taking the awareness campaign forward by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro," he told ANI.

Telangana teen shows his certificate after scaling Mt Kilimanjaro.

Tukaram claimed that he has also broken a record by carrying an 18-metre-long tricolour to the Mount Kilimanjaro peak.



In April, a seven-year-old Hyderabad boy Samanyu Pothuraju had scaled the peak in five days.

Accompanying him in this landmark journey were his mother Lavanya, coach Thammineni Bharath, a fellow mountaineer Shangabandi Srujana, and another woman, all from Hyderabad. A local Tanzania doctor was also with them.



