"Hammered Her Face": Telangana Teen Gets Boyfriend To Kill Her Mother

A woman died late evening on Monday after she was allegedly strangled by her 16-year-old daughter and her boyfriend and his brother in Telangana, said the police.

The incident was reported from Medchal, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of the state.

The daughter, a Class X student, has been taken into custody.

The murder was reportedly planned by the minor, along with her 19-year-old boyfriend and his younger brother, said the police.

The three reportedly strangled Anjali while she was doing puja at their home in Medchal, under Jeedimetla police station limits, said the police.

The teen is said to have eloped with her boyfriend one week ago and returned home three days ago after the mother lodged a police complaint.

The 16-year-old is said to have been angry with her mother for objecting to the affair and had reportedly persuaded her boyfriend to eliminate her mother, according to G Mallesh, inspector of police at the Jeedimetla police station.

Anjali's sister said the initial strangulation had not killed the woman but the daughter had called back the boyfriend and his brother to make sure her mother died.

"They hammered her face and head. One can see bleeding injuries. I want justice for my sister," she said.

Jeedimetla police inspector G Mallesh told NDTV that relations between the mother and daughter appeared to have been bitter and hostile.

"The death may have been due to strangulation and we suspect the head injury is due to her head hitting the wall. We are awaiting the post-mortem report," said Mr Mallesh.

The police are trying to ascertain if the boyfriend is also a minor. His Aadhaar card says he is over 18 years old, but an Aadhaar card is not acceptable in a court of law.

The two minors are to be sent to remand homes for juveniles in conflict with law.