Several Areas In Hyderabad Flooded After Heavy Rain, Choppers Deployed

Telangana: The weather office has predicted more rains in the next three days

Several areas in Hyderabad and rural areas have been flooded with non-stop rains over the last three days. The weather office has predicted more rains in the next three days.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to be on high alert for any incidents of flooding.

Rivulets and streams are nearly overflowing and breaches have been reported in some areas. In Jayshankar Bhupalpally district, 10 farmers from Kundanpally village were rescued by a helicopter of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF.

A truck was washed away. The cleaner could be rescued, but the driver was feared drowned in floodwater.

Two control rooms are being set up in Hyderabad. Two choppers have also been deployed for rescue operations. The state disaster response force has been put on alert.

The Chief Minister said there was a threat of inundation due to overflowing tanks in Warangal and Karimnagar.