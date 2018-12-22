Telangana Seeks 100 Crore From Centre To Extend Green Cover

KCR wrote to Harsh Vardhan. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday requested Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to extend support to the state's efforts to increase green cover, especially Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

A press release from the Chief Minister's office said Mr Rao requested the Union Minister to sanction Rs 100 crore from the Central share of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority funds to support the governments initiative to develop 188 forests blocks in HMDA limits.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Environment and Science and Technology Minister to take steps to ensure that his ministry accorded environmental clearance for the stage II Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, it said.

Mr Rao thanked the Union Minister for according environmental permission to the Kaleshwaram Project.

Harsh Vardhan called on Mr Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and congratulated him for the victory of TRS in the December 7 assembly polls, it said