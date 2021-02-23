Telangana Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 6 To 8 After 10 Months

Earlier this month, classes resumed in schools in Telangana for classes 9 and above (Representational)

Telangana schools will reopen from Wednesday for classes six to eight after 10 months of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be implemented in the schools; social distancing and masks are mandatory.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed that all protocols must be followed, state Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy said.

Earlier this month, classes resumed in schools in the state for classes 9 and above. Colleges also reopened in the state.

The consent of parents of the students is mandatory before they can physically attend classes.

Many schools across the country reopened from January this year in a phased manner, with higher classes resuming first.

This month, schools in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Mizoram, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh reopened among others. Classes also resumed for students of standards six to eight in Gujarat just days ago.

Most schools have made parents' consent mandatory for students to attend classes.

Frequent handwashing, sanitising, face masks and social distancing are a must, according to the government's Covid protocols.