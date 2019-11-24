Telangana School Principal Arrested For Raping Student In Hostel

The headmaster's wife has also been arrested for harassing the girl. (Representational)

A school headmaster in Telangana has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student, the police said.

The incident took place in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The police said that while the headmaster raped the girl multiple times, his wife-who has also been arrested-forced her to do her household chores.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said the girl joined the school 2015 and used to stay at the hostel. The girl told the police that the headmaster and hostel warden used to enter room when she was asleep. She was touched inappropriately and raped repeatedly.

"The accused harassed her mentally and physically. His wife beat her up when she refused to do her chores. The girl left the school this year. She said that other students are also being harassed."

The police said that the headmaster has confessed to raping the girl at school hostel several times and harassing her.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.