KCR's TRS Failed To Pressure NDA Over Telangana Assurances: Congress

Telangana Congress yesterday questioned the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on why it "failed" to mount pressure on the NDA-led Centre to realise the assurances given to the newly-formed state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Congress state unit president Uttam Kumar Reddy said the assurances include setting up a rail coach factory, steel factory and tribal university in the state.

Taking exception to TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's allegation that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was opposed to irrigation and other development projects in Telangana, the Congress leader asked whether Mr Naidu came in the way of the TRS implementing its election promises like distribution of double bedroom houses for poor.

Mr Reddy also accused the TRS chief of corruption during the latter's tenure as labour minister at the Centre.

The Congress had roped in the TDP, CPI and M Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi to form the People's Front to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the December 7 Assembly polls.