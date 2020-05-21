On Camera, Tiger Takes A Stroll Near A Mine In Telangana

A tiger was spotted in Telangana's Komaram Bheem district.

A tiger was seen near a mine in Telangana's Komaram Bheem (earlier known as Asifabad) district, 306 km from state capital Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Workers at the open cast mine who spotted the tiger ran for cover.

A 46-second video shot by one of the persons who saw the tiger shows the big cat standing on a heap of mud. The tiger looks down at the person in the moving vehicle, staring straight into the camera.

There are no reports of anyone being injured by the tiger.

Forest officials are closely monitoring the area to track the tiger's movement. Officials have set up cameras to track the tiger.