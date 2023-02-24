Telangana Medical Student Arrested Over Junior's Suicide Attempt

The condition of the first-year post-graduate student is critical, said police. (File)

A second-year post-graduate medical student, also a doctor, who was booked for "harassing" his junior, a woman, was arrested on Friday, two days after she allegedly attempted suicide in the Warangal district of Telangana, police said.

The condition of the first-year post-graduate student, who is undergoing treatment at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad continued to be critical, doctors said.

The woman student at the medical college had attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday reportedly after being harassed by one of her seniors, a male doctor at the college, police said.

The student's father has lodged a complaint with police accusing a senior student of harassing her daughter and accordingly, a case was registered against him and he was arrested on Friday, police said.

The woman's senior, a second-year (MD) in the department of Anesthesia at the medical college and also a doctor, had been making comments to belittle her and harass her, it was alleged.

It was further alleged that he had also posted comments against the woman on an instant messaging platform and unable to bear the harassment she attempted suicide.

The woman, who was on duty at the hospital, was found unconscious by the staff and doctors, and was given initial treatment there and was subsequently shifted to NIMS after her condition became critical.

She is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step either by administering some drug orally or intravenous means, police had said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday visited NIMS to enquire about the condition of the student who was being given advanced treatment following multi-organ failure.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao said the government would conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and take steps against those responsible for the PG student's alleged suicide bid.

