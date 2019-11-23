Telangana Court Refuses To Adjudicate On Transport Employees' Strike

The High Court decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement.

The Telangana State High Court today refused to adjudicate on the issue of the ongoing strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

The High Court decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement.

"We are currently waiting for the Chief Minister's response, and we can only hope for the best. The RTC privatization idea is not a good idea for the private companies while 70 per cent of the routes are at a loss," Thomas Reddy, TSRTC JAC Vice President, speaking to news agency ANI, said.

He further stated that the employees will continue their strike tomorrow, and all the woman employees would gather at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS) and stage a fast from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The employees of TSRTC have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay.

At least five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.