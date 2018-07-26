Telangana Government To Plant Over 1 Lakh Saplings At Gajwel On August 1

K Chandrasekhar Rao urged common people to take part in the drive to plant saplings (Representational)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao yesterday said he would launch a massive green drive of planting 1,00,116 saplings at Gajwel town near on August 1 as part of the state government's plantation campaign of 'Haritha Haram'.

Mr Rao also said 20,000 more saplings would be planted in the forest lands the same day, according to a release from his office.

Mr Rao said people's representatives, officials, police, students, women, youths, businessmen and common people should take part in the drive to plant 1,00,116 saplings.