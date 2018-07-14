Telangana Girl Climbs Tower, Threatens To Jump; Wanted To Marry Lover

The incident occurred in Valigonda village in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district (Representational)

Climbing mobile phone towers by men to press for their demands is not uncommon but a girl in Telangana climbed on a tower to demand that she be married to her lover.

The incident occurred on Friday in Valigonda village in Yadadri Bhongir district of Telangana.

According to police, P Jyothi climbed on the tower, threatening to jump down if R Bhaskar was not brought there to marry her.

Jyothi and Bhaskar were in love for seven years but she alleged that he recently started ignoring her and moving with another girl.

Jyothi, who is said to have quit her job in a software company in Hyderabad, created flutter by climbing on the tower and sitting at a height of about 40 feet. Police made frantic efforts to persuade her to come down while large number of villagers gathered at the spot.

After keeping the police and the village on the edge for more than three hours, the girl came down when police assured to look into the matter. She demanded that justice be done to her as Bhaskar had gone back on his promise to marry her. She alleged that he was moving with another girl.

Jyothi had been staging sit-in outside Bhaskar''s house for three days. However, he and his family members locked the house and left the village.

The two fell in love while studying in a college. She claimed that she cut off the relations with her family members to marry him.