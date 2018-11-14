Case Filed Against District Judge On Graft Charges In Telangana

As part of the investigation, ACB officials are conducting searches at the residence of the judge.

An additional district judge in Telangana has been charged with amassing disproportionate assets, by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau which searched houses of him and his associates Wednesday.

The simultaneous searches were being carried out in several places in Telangana and in Maharashtra, a day after the bureau registered the case against XIV Additional District Judge Vaidya Vara Prasad of Ranga Reddy district court based on a direction from the high court in Hyderabad, a press release by the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

The High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had received a complaint petition against the judge and after due preliminary verification ordered the ACB to proceed against him.

Accordingly, a case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the judge for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the known sources of income.

As part of the investigation, ACB officials are conducting searches at the residence of the judge and also at the houses of his relatives and associates at four other places in Hyderabad, three places in Siricilla district of Telangana and two in Maharashtra, the release said.