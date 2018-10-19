Telangana BJP To Announce First List Of Candidates Soon

BJP has decided to slug it out alone in the Telangana polls.

The Telangana unit of the BJP is likely to announce first set of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in a day or two, the party's spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said today.

The party has formed an election committee headed by its Telangana unit president K Laxman for screening candidates.

"Most likely we may announce the first set of contesting candidates tomorrow or day after tomorrow. We are hoping to announce 25 to 30 names in the first tranche. The number may vary but announcement of candidates will be done in a day or two," Sagar Rao told PTI.

According to him, the party has already received 4 to 5 "worthy requests" from applicants on an average per constituency.

Party chief Amit Shah time and again clarified that the party will not have any alliance in Telangana.

According to the list given by the BJP sources, party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, former minister and sitting MP of Secunderabad Bandaru Dattatreya, former MLA G Kishan Reddy and MLC N Ramachandra Rao are among the 14 members of the party's Election Committee.

BJP legislators Raja Singh and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy from the dissolved assembly did not figure in the list.