Voter Arrested For Taking Selfie Inside Polling Booth In Hyderabad

Officials said the man was arrested under Representation of People's Act for violating secrecy of voting.

A man was arrested for taking selfie while casting vote in Telangana Assembly elections on Friday.

The voter, identified as Shiv Shankar, was arrested by the police on a complaint by polling official at a polling centre in Rajendranagar constituency in Greater Hyderabad.

The use of mobile phones inside the polling booths is prohibited. The election authorities have asked voters not to carry mobile phones inside the polling centres.

The Election Commission has cautioned the voters, especially the first time voters against taking selfies inside the polling booths. Officials said the voters were free to take selfies with their inked finger after coming out of the booths.

