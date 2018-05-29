Seven Killed, 14 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Telangana The incident occured when the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus was proceeding to Karimnagar from Warangal, at about 9 AM, they said.

Police said efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased. (Representational) Karimnagar, Telangana: Seven people including two women were killed while 14 others were injured when the government bus they were travelling in collided with a truck at Chengerla village in the district today, police said.



The incident occured when the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus was proceeding to Karimnagar from Warangal, at about 9 AM, they said.



When the vehicle reached Chengerla village, a truck coming in the opposite direction rammed into it, Karimnagar Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police Usha Rani said.



Six people including two women were killed on the spot, while 15 others including the driver of the truck were shifted to various hospitals in Karimnagar town, she said.



The condition of four injured is said to be critical.



Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased, police said.



Expressing grief over the mishap, Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the officials to ensure better medical care to the victims, a release from his office said.



