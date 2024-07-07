'Psychedelic Party' At Hyderabad Pub Raided, 24 Arrested For Using Drugs

Many customers of the pub found using drugs were arrested

Twenty-four people who tested positive for narcotic drugs were arrested after searches were conducted on a pub as part of a joint operation by the Raidurgam police, special operations team of Cyberabad police, the Telangana anti-narcotics bureau and the Prohibition and Excise (State Task Force) teams.

The raid on "The Cave Pub", Khajaguda, under the limits of Raidurgam police station, Cyberabad was carried out based on specific intelligence that an event by the name 'Psychedelic Party' was being held that encouraged consumption of narcotics and psychotropic drugs.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has set its target to bring down the large-scale drug abuse happening in pubs, hotels and other areas, and deputed the teams of TGANB and SOT, Cyberabad with newly procured technical equipment and conducted the raid.

As many as 24 drug and ganja consumers including employees of multinational companies, who tested positive for narcotics drugs, were arrested. DJ Sandeep Sharma tested positive for ganja and cocaine and another DJ Sai Gaurang also tested positive for ganja and meth.

As many as 24 people, including MNC employees, who tested positive for narcotic substances like ganja, meth, cocaine, were detained after raids on pub #TheCave where #PsychedelicParty was being held; their parents will be called in, they will be tested 5 times randomly for drugs pic.twitter.com/HEkJbkTP8U — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 7, 2024

The managers of the pub, Abaullah Ayub, organiser-cum-DJ operator, and R Shekar Kumar, manager along with partners Rajesh, Abhinav, Sai Krishna and Sunny are suspected to have encouraged and allowed the drug consumers to celebrate the psychedelic party.

"The consumers voluntarily admitted to drug abuse. We have collected information about all the nodes in the entire chain. We will be calling their parents and elders of their families and make sure they join a de-addiction centre. They will be randomly tested five times and they have to test negative and also, we pray that they have not become addicted to weed and drugs," a police officer said.

Just two days ago, students at Osmania Medical College were arrested while procuring ganja. The authorities say in recent times, the anti-drug forces have found several youth and students getting addicted to drugs, committing crime and involving in other anti-social activities. Several families have become victims of this menace.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Hyderabad has appealed to youth and students not to fall prey to drugs and has requested parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children. The NCB said people can give information to police on 8712671111 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drugs-free city.