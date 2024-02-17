Over 20 Stray Dogs "Shot Dead" In Telangana Town, Police Launch Probe

Activists alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays.

Mahabubnagar, Telengana:

The Telangana Police today said a probe has been initiated into the incident in which over 20 stray dogs were found dead in a village in the state's Mahabubnagar area.

According to locals, the incident took place at Ponnakal village, Addakal mandal of Mahabubnagar, late on Friday night.

After the incident came to light, a group of animal activists approached the police and lodged a complaint.

They alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays.

They claimed that around 20 stray dogs were shot dead, and several others were injured.

"According to locals, a few masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the dogs," Adulapuram Goutham, an animal activist, said.

"We have lodged a complaint with the police officials regarding this incident," the activist said.

The police said that they have received a complaint and that a probe has been initiated.

More details are awaited.
 

