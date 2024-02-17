Over 20 Stray Dogs 'Shot Dead' In Telangana Town, Police Launch Probe

Activists claimed around 20 stray dogs were shot dead, and several others injured. (Representational)

The Telangana Police today said a probe has been initiated into the incident in which over 20 stray dogs were found dead in a village in the state's Mahabubnagar area.

According to locals, the incident took place at Ponnakal village, Addakal mandal of Mahabubnagar, late on Friday night.

After the incident came to light, a group of animal activists approached the police and lodged a complaint.

They alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays.

They claimed that around 20 stray dogs were shot dead, and several others were injured.

"According to locals, a few masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the dogs," Adulapuram Goutham, an animal activist, said.

"We have lodged a complaint with the police officials regarding this incident," the activist said.

The police said that they have received a complaint and that a probe has been initiated.

More details are awaited.



