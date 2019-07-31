Nurse's Husband Slits Her Throat At Clinic In Telangana

The woman worked at a private clinic in Telangana's Mahabubabad town. (Representational)

A man in Telangana slit his wife's her throat at a private clinic where she worked as a nurse, the police said today.

The incident took place in Telangana's Mahabubabad town on Tuesday.

Police said that the couple had been having issues and were living separately since two months. The woman had accused her husband of mental and physical harassment.

"The accused, B Sevalalwent, went to the clinic where his used to work as a nurse. He fled after committing the crime," Superintendent of Police Koti Reddy said.

Police have sent the woman's body for autopsy.

