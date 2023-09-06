No Road, Pregnant Telangana Woman Carried To Hospital In 'Doli'

They carried her on shoulders for about 20 km

In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman in Telangana was carried to hospital in a 'doli' (makeshift stretcher) - through a forest stretch - as the ambulance could not reach their village due to no road connectivity.

The tribal woman, from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was taken to the Primary Health Centre in the 'doli' by two men of her family after she developed labour pains.

They carried her on shoulders for about 20 km to the Satyanarayanapuram Primary Health Centre.

The woman was then shifted to the Bhadrachalam Government Hospital in an ambulance from the health centre where she delivered the baby.

Officials said that both the mother and the baby are doing well and will soon be discharged from the hospital.

