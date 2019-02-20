Newborn Boy Stolen In Telangana, Neighbour Arrested

The woman gave birth to the baby boy at Narapally Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. (Representational)

A new born was rescued after he was allegedly kidnapped by his neighbour in Telangana's Medchal district, the police said.

According to the police, a woman gave birth to a baby boy at Narapally Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. However, when she woke up, the baby was missing.

The family members of the woman informed the police who launched a search operation.

After receiving information, the baby was rescued from a woman named Renuka, who lives near the woman's house.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent her to judicial remand.