Hospital Workers Take Selfie With Nandamuri Harikrishna's Body

N Harikrishna died after his car overturned in Nalgonda district

Four hospital employees took a selfie with the body of TDP founder NTR's son N Harikrishna after he died in a road accident on Wednesday.

The picture taken at Kamineni Hospital in Telangana's Nalgonda district went viral over social media on Friday, evoking all-round condemnation.

A ward boy is seen taking a selfie from his mobile phone with the actor-politician's body in the backdrop. A ward girl and two nurses are also looking into the camera.

The picture was apparently taken minutes after the efforts of the doctors to resuscitate Mr Harikrishna failed.

Reacting to the outrage caused by the selfie, the management of the hospital promised to take action against the employees.

Mr Harikrishna, a former Rajya Sabha member and former Andhra Pradesh minister, died after the car which he was driving overturned after hitting the median in Nalgonda district.

He sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to Kamineni Hospital at Narketpally.

Harikrishna (61) was son of Telugu Desam Party's founder and former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, late N. T. Rama Rao. He was son-in-law of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Harikrishna, who started his film career in Telugu films as a child artist in 1960s, was creamated with state honours in Hyderabad on Thursday.