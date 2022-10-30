KCR On Stage With 4 Telangana MLAs Who Alleged Poaching Bid, Attacks BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today said "Delhi brokers" tried to bribe four MLAs of his party, refering to Wednesday's incident that took place at a farmhouse in Telangana. The BJP has denied allegation of poaching, declaring that it was a drama "scripted, directed and produced" by the Chief Minister. The party has approached the court and the Election Commission.

"Some Delhi brokers came to challenge Telangana's self-respect… They offered Rs 100 crores to four MLAs," Mr Rao said at a public function today, parading on dais the four who had called in the police at the farmhouse, alleging an "Operation Lotus". Three persons -- one of them a businessman – were arrested.

Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamyat have been sent to jail custody for 14 days.

The Chief Minister said because he speaks up, "They wanted to capture Telangana… I am telling farmers -- when we vote, we must vote carefully. We cannot get bribed, cheated by such politics".