KCR Expands Cabinet After 67 Days, Leaves Out Son, Nephew And Women

KCR did not include any woman in the cabinet after much speculation over this

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ended over two months of speculation and expanded his two-member cabinet today with the induction of ten members, including six new faces. However, two big names of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi were left out. They are KCR's son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.

KCR did not include any woman in the cabinet after much speculation over this. His first Cabinet also did not have a woman minister. Former Deputy Speaker and Medak lawmaker Padma Devender Reddy and Azeera Rekha Naik were speculated to be part of his team after much criticism.

Harish Rao's induction had been a matter of much speculation. He was the irrigation minister earlier and personally campaigned to ensure a big victory for KCR from Gajwel. He had also maintained his record for highest victory margin in neighbouring Siddipet.

Harish Rao dismissed reports of him being upset at being left out and said, "I told you time and again that I am like disciplined soldier. Whatever CM orders, I will abide by that," he said congratulating the newly appointed cabinet.

KT Rama Rao was appointed as TRS working president, a day after the KCR assumed charge for the second term on December 13 after the party returned to power with a thumping majority in the 119-member Assembly.

While appointing KTR as working president, KCR had said he wanted to focus on national politics and focus on various developmental activities in the State.

There was speculation that KCR may want to utilise Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao's services for the upcoming Parliament elections by keeping them out of the cabinet.

Six new faces -- S Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eashwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy -- found berth in the Council of Ministers.

A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, G Jagadish Reddy and Etela Rajender, who were part of the cabinet in Rao's previous term, returned as ministers.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan administered them the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan taking the Cabinet size to 12. KCR can induct upto 16 ministers as the size of the cabinet cannot exceed 18. The auspicious day of Magha Shuddha Pournami was chosen for the expansion.