Cops Suspect Gangster, Local Politicians' Role In Telangana Caste Killing

"My father used political leaders to put pressure on me and Pranay," said Amrutha

Chilling details are emerging after a 23-year-old engineer was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife in Telangana's Nalgonda last week. The police suspect the killer is a man convicted and later released in the 2003 murder of former Gujarat minister Haren Pandya. Local politicians from various parties are also being investigated in connection with case.



On Friday, Amruthavarshini had just left a hospital after a check-up when a man rushed to them with a machete and attacked her husband Pranay Kumar. The 23-year-old collapsed and died instantly. Security footage of the murder at a busy hospital has shocked the country.



Naming her father Maruthi Rao and uncle Shravan Rao as the main suspects, Amrutha has told the police in her statement, "Investigate my father's property and wealth." She also says her father has links with many politicians.



"We were always worried that there is a threat from my family and even went into hiding for some time, but we did not anticipate cold-blooded murder," said Amrutha.



The police suspect Amrutha's father set up the contract killing as he could never accept his daughter marrying Pranay, who belonged to a scheduled caste.



"My father has powerful political connections. He used political leaders to put pressure on me and Pranay and his family," Amrutha told the police.Her uncle had filed false cases against her father-in-law Balasami, she told the police.



Amrutha's father is a real estate businessman and among the "richest and most influential" in the area, police sources have told NDTV.



Amrutha told NDTV that her father demanded that she have an abortion. "I have no intention of aborting my baby. Pranay's baby is my future...he was such a nice person. He looked after me so well, especially after I became pregnant," the 22-year-old wept.



The police have questioned a local Congress leader accused of connecting Maruthi Rao with the gang that carried out the attack. Amrutha has also alleged that a local leader of the state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS threatened and warned her and her husband on behalf of her father.



"I want the accused to be punished. I want a statue in honour of my husband, so that people will know about caste killings like this and be warned," Amrutha said.



Amrutha and Pranay Kumar met in school. They fell in love when Pranay was at an engineering college in Hyderabad and Amrutha was studying fashion design. They married in January defying their parents. Amrutha belongs to a Vysya family and Pranay was a scheduled caste Christian. Pranay's parents later accepted the marriage and even organised a wedding reception for them in August. Amrutha had posted photographs of the reception on her Facebook page, which reportedly enraged her father.