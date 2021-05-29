Telangana Minister Gets Complaint About Biryani. Then A Dig From An MP

The people of Telangana and Hyderabad, in particular, are exceptionally passionate about their biryani. But how far would you take your love for the mouth-watering dish? It looks like true fans of biryani would not hesitate to even reach out to ministers of the government if they feel that they have been wronged as a customer and lover of the dish. Don't believe us? Then head to the Twitter handle of Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, KT Rama Rao, who recently received the most Hyderabadi complaint that one could ever come up with.

It all started when a Twitter user, who goes by the name Thotakuri Raghupathi, felt dissatisfied with the biryani he had ordered via a food delivery app. Losing no time, the customer expressed his grievance on the micro-blogging site. He made sure to share a picture of the dish that was missing the “extra masala and (chicken) leg piece” that he had ordered and tagged the food delivery aggregator too.

Things took a hilarious turn when he also tagged Mr Rao's official handle. The minister, who is popularly known as KTR, has been actively relaying COVID-19 related requests and arranging resources for those in need.

The tweet soon drew people's attention and the man deleted it, presumably realising the true gravity of his action. But by then the minister had already seen the unusual request and even responded to it. Sounding understandably baffled, he shared the tweet and wrote, “And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do?”

And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do ???????? https://t.co/i7VrlLRtpV — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 28, 2021

The tweet and the minister's reaction had social media users in splits. One of the first to react was Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who said, “KTR's office must respond immediately,” with a laughing emoticon. He further added, “Must say that minister KTR and his team have been responding to the medical needs of the people during this pandemic, mashallah.”

@KTRoffice must immediately respond ????,must say that @MinisterKTR & his team have been responding to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 28, 2021

Social media users felt that the tweet proved just how seriously the people of Hyderabad took their biryani. One user even said that the tweet was one of “genuine concern”.

Genuine concern, can't imagine Hyderabad biryani without leg piece and masala. https://t.co/zkJq94LJ7z — A S (@amarsunkara) May 29, 2021

Make leg pieces in biryani “mandatory”, said another.

One user also thanked Mr Rao for making people laugh in these tough times.

In good notes

Your this tweet makes my whole day????????

It's funny ????????????

And your Ee reply Chaala Bagundhi. https://t.co/WtoAMF4mcZ — ayusmita (@IandUmakesusone) May 28, 2021

Take a look at some other reactions.

Now that's the humour we need now!! https://t.co/yRLc0FMykl — Krishnamoorthy (@santoshkrishnam) May 28, 2021

Getting good biryani truly a matter of national importance ???????? @KTRTRS@asadowaisihttps://t.co/UHpbwGLEfE — Nalin Mehta (@nalinmehta) May 28, 2021

When it is biryani, no request is too unreasonable, some would say.