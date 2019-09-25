Hyderabad Breaks 100-Year-Old Monsoon Rain Record For September

IMD has warned of heavy rain over districts of Warangal and Mulugu till September 26

Hyderabad has received a record amount of rain this month - the most in over 100 years - according to KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development. The city has already received more than 110 mm of rain this month, according to private weather forecasting service Skymet, compared to the average of 133 mm, and more than 75 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am.

Heavy rain over Monday and Tuesday night left several areas of the city flooded. However, with emergency services personnel and Disaster Response Force teams working overnight, the city did not look as battered as the new record might suggest.

The minister, in a tweet posted this morning, thanked state government and police authorities for their "hardworking and dedicated teams".

Nevertheless, at least 42 areas have reported flooding and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has worked hard to save lives and minimise inconvenience to citizens.

In Nagole, a residential and commercial locality, a 49-year-old man who fell into a drain was rescued by quick response teams.

There was also flooding at the Lalaguda Railway Hospital, where water entered the emergency ward. Doctors and paramedical stuff bravely continued to operate and care for their patients since there was little they could do about it. Fortunately the water was drained out earlier this morning.

Meanwhile, more than 12 inches of water had to be drained from inside the Nacharam Police Station. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat inspected the damage and took measures to ensure there was no repeat.

Flooding also affected parts of Malkajgiri and Shamirpet neighbourhoods, with drain water entering houses and poultry farms reporting the deaths of thousands of birds that could lead to another health risk if the dead birds are not cleared

In addition, heavy rain lashed other parts of the state as well, with Kannepalli in Mancherial district receiving 132 mm, Nampalle in Rajanna-Sricilla district getting 95.5 mm and Chimanpalle in Nizamabad recording nearly 95 mm.

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad warned of heavy rain over isolated places in the districts of Warangal and Mulugu till September 26. The agency also forecasted said light to moderate rain or thunder showers at most places over Telangana.

