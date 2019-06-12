'We Are Not Sheep Or Buffaloes...': Ex-Congress Lawmaker From Telangana

Gandra Venkataramana Reddy dismissed Congress' allegations that they have been lured into joining the TRS

Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, one of the 12 Telangana lawmakers who switched over from the Congress to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) last week, on Wednesday hit out at his former party over its allegations that they were lured into making the decision. He said they were not "sheep or buffaloes" that can be purchased, adding they followed the rules laid down by the Constitution in merging with the ruling party.

"We, 12 MLAs, met Speaker on 6th of this month. It is clearly said in X Schedule of Constitution that if 2/3rd of MLAs wish, they can merge. Accordingly, we met the Speaker on 6th (of June) and gave a letter," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"Congress party leaders' comments are surprising. (They say MLAs) joined after being offered inducements, purchased or out of fear. We are not kids to be made to fear. We are not the ones to fall for inducements. We are not sheep or buffaloes to be purchased," Mr Reddy said.

The Congress has moved the court against the merger. The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the legislators over the issue.

Mr Reddy said the notices will be responded to.

After merging with the TRS, the Congress rebels had said they were inspired by nothing more than KCR's vision. "All the 12 members support the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and requested to work with him. We gave a representation to the Speaker and urged him to merge us with the TRS party," Mr Reddy had said last week.

After a dismal performance in 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won three of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded elections, which was seen as the party's revival in the Southern state.

With inputs from PTI