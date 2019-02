File Case Against KCR For Not Having Women In Cabinet, Says BJP Leader

KCR expanded his cabinet on Tuesday with 10 new members, all men

A senior BJP leader in Telangana Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not inducting women members in his recently expanded Cabinet and sought registration of a case against him.

Speaking to reporters, the saffron party's former MLA G Kishan Reddy also said even Islamic Countries have women ministers whereas Telangana has been deprived of one.

Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, had on Tuesday expanded his two-member Cabinet with the induction of ten members.

None of the woman members were selected to the Council of ministers. KCR's first Cabinet also did not have a woman minister.

"Even in Islamic nations there are woman ministers. But, in our state we don't have woman minister.

People including women expected that at least this time a woman will be made minister (by KCR)...it is unfortunate not having a woman minister," Mr Reddy said.

"Why this indifferent attitude towards women. I request the SHE Teams to book a case against KCR for the injustice being meted out to women," Mr Reddy said.

SHE Teams is a wing of Telangana Police to crack down on eve-teasers and stalkers.

Mr Reddy sought to know the reasons why KCR kept with him the key portfolios of Finance, Irrigation, Revenue, Industries, Power and Municipal Administration.

"Are they (other Ministers) not capable of handling ministries," Mr Reddy questioned.

KCR always advocates bringing out qualitative change in the country, the BJP leader said.

Questioning KCR for not having a full Cabinet for over two months after he took oath as Chief Minister, Mr Reddy said, "Is it a qualitative change of not having any representation in the Cabinet for 2 crore women population of the state. It is an insult to Telangana women."

The "delay" in Cabinet expansion had drawn fire from opposition parties which contended that it amounted to "violation" of constitutional norms and had hit administration.

However, rejecting the charge, the ruling TRS said a high-level committee had looked into ways to streamline the entire administration by bringing together connected departments under one ministry and the exercise took time.

Last week, the chief minister fixed Tuesday for the Cabinet expansion, as it is an "auspicious day" being "Magha Shuddha Pournami" as per the Lunar calendar.