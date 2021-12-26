CRPF Head Constable Kills Colleague, Shoots Himself In Telangana

Investigation is on to find out the cause of the incident, the CRPF said. (Representational)

A sub-inspector working for the Central Reserve Police Force was killed on Sunday after his colleague, a head constable in the force, opened fire at him at Venkatapuram village in Mulugu District, about 285 Km from Hyderabad, a senior police official said.

"This happened in the CRPF camp where one head constable fired upon an SI of CRPF. The SI died and the head constable is critical as he fired on himself. He tried to kill himself. The injured has been shifted to hospital," Mulugu Superintendent of Police, Sangram Singh said.

The official said the person wo died was identified as Umesh Chandra and injured, Stephen.

Investigation is on to find out the cause of the incident.

