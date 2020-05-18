Shops Shut Due To Lockdown, Man Attempts Suicide Near KCR's Home

The shop owner has five children. Two of his daughters are married

A shop owner in Hyderabad, who attempted suicide on Sunday near Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence, was stopped by some security officers when he was trying to set himself on fire.

An owner of two footwear shops, he had poured petrol on himself near Pragati Bhavan, Telangana Chief Minister's home. He was apparently upset over his shops being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. He had not been able to earn since the shutdown began on March 25.

The security men, who were able to stop him, poured water on him; they also found a matchbox in his pocket.

The shop owner has five children. Two of his daughters are married. He had borrowed heavily from multiple people and could not repay them with his shops shut. He was counselled and sent back.

A case has been filed against the man for trying to kill himself.

Lakhs were left without jobs, businesses were hit across the country after India declared one of the world's biggest lockdown in March.

Shops selling non-essential items were initially asked to stay shut; however, standalone shops were later allowed to open in April.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to revive the economy hit hard by the pandemic.

More than 1,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana, the figure includes 34 deaths. Across India, more than 96,000 people have been affected by the illness, more than 3,000 have died.

Today, Telangana Chief Minister will hold a meeting to discuss fresh guidelines issued by the centre on Sunday as it extended the lockdown to May 31.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

